Pixel 6 helped Google set an ‘all-time quarterly sales record’

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, dropped its Q4 2021 earnings Tuesday evening. The numbers were impressive as usual, with 41 percent year-over-year growth. You can read all that here if you want. What’s more impressive, however, is that the Pixel 6 apparently set an all-time quarterly sales record.

Now, there are a few caveats here before we dig in. First, Google doesn’t break out specific numbers for hardware. Instead, as Android Police notes, the hardware is included in ‘Google Services,’ which covers Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Search, Google Play, and YouTube. In other words, there are a lot of big money makers in there for Google and no real way to estimate how much of that was from the Pixel line, or even the Pixel 6 specifically.

With that in mind, let’s look at what Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in the Q4 2021 earnings call:

“In Q4, we set all all-time quarterly sales record for Pixel. This came in spite of an extremely challenging supply-chain environment. The response from Pixel 6 from our customers and carrier partners was incredibly positive.”

Pichai also attributed some of the Pixel 6’s success to new artificial intelligence (AI) features, such as the new real-time translation tool. You can listen to the whole earnings call here.

While we can’t necessarily back up that statement with numbers (yet), Android Police did note that the Google Services segment is up, reporting over $69 (heh, nice) billion USD (about $87.5 billion CAD) in revenue in Q4. In 2020, the same segment reported $52.8 billion (roughly $66.99 billion CAD (heh, double nice)).

Considering Google launches Pixel flagships in the fall, usually around October or November, the company’s Q4 results usually include Pixel launch sales (even if we don’t get the exact numbers). And while I doubt that all of the difference between Q4 2021 and Q4 2020 came from Pixel 6 sales, we can likely attribute some of that increase to sales.

With all that in mind, it seems the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are proving popular with customers. Considering the various supply issues, software problems, and myriad other concerns with the phones, the sales record is even more impressive. Hopefully this marks a change for Google, which has previously struggled with its smartphone line.

Source: Android Police