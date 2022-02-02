Former Journey, Spider-Man, Skyrim devs form new studio

A team of gaming industry veterans has formed a new studio called Gardens.

Based primarily in Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, but functioning as a fully remote studio, Gardens was founded by Chris Bell (Journey), Lexie Dostal (Dustforce) and Stephen Bell (What Remains of Edith Finch). Other members of the team, meanwhile, have worked on the likes of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank (lead artist Ryan Benno), The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (principal engineer Rose Dale) and The Hobbit (art director Leighton Milne)

In a press release, Gardens described the types of games it aims to make, and they certainly sound in line with the likes of Journey.