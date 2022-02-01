Staples’ Home Office Upgrade promotion nets you $100 if you spend $400

Staples Canada has launched a new ‘Home Office Upgrade’ promotion where you can get a $100 Staples gift when you spend over $400 from February 1st to February 28th on eligible furniture and tech accessories.

The promotion comes as a result of increasing demand for home office furniture amid a transition to more people working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Statistics Canada, nearly one-third (32 percent) of Canadians were working from home in early 2021. Pair that with a recent survey commissioned by Staples that revealed about “45 percent of Canadians report not having a home office or workspace currently — and of the 55 per cent that do have one, half (50 percent) report the need for an upgrade.”

So if you’re in the market to pick up home office furniture or tech accessories, Staples’ promotion might be something you want to peep at.

Here are ten products from Staples Canada that you might want to consider to upgrade your home office setup:

FlexFit Hyken Mesh Task Chair with Adjustable Arms – Black: $329.99

ASUS 27-inch IPS Frameless Monitor with AMD FreeSync Technology: $209.99 (regularly $239.99)

Gry Mattr Live Edge Desk – White Oak: $299.99

Logitech StreamCam Plus, Graphite: $169.99 (regularly $199.99)

Union & Scale Essentials LED Table Lamp – Espresso/White: $63.99 (regularly $79.99)

Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse – Black: $129.99

Logitech MX Keys Advanced Wireless Illuminated Keyboard – Black: $149.99

Gry Mattr Three Drawer Cabinet – Black: $159

Simply 3 Tier Rolling Cart – Teal: $49.99

Gry Mattr Dry-Erase Board – 18″ x 24″ (Q032418M01-CA-R): $69.99

Learn more about Staples’ ‘Home Office Upgrade’ promotion here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Staples

Source: Staples