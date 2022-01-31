This exclusive launch team Stadia controller is listed on eBay until Feb. 7

Following the November 2019 release of Google Stadia, all launch development team members were gifted an exclusive clear Stadia controller. The controller wasn’t meant to be used for gaming, and even if you wanted to, you couldn’t, as it lacked crucial internal components and is meant to be used as decorative memorabilia only.

Now, over two years later, one of these clear controllers has made its way to eBay, as first shared by Twitter user @OriginaIPenguin.

What’s noteworthy, however, other than the gamepad’s scarcity, is that ‘delvalled_15‘ (the person who listed it) has taken apart the controller and added all internals from a Founder’s Edition Stadia controller, turning the memorabilia into a fully functioning controller that supports charging, vibrations and connectivity.

“This is a collectors item and will likely never be on the market again,” reads the listing’s description.

Stadia fans and collectors would likely love to get their hands on a clear controller, especially one that works and houses internals from the Founder’s Edition controller.

As of right now, the controller is bidding for $435 (roughly $552 CAD), though expect the bidding price to increase as the listing nears its end on Monday, February 7th, at 11:43am ET.

Image credit: eBay

Source: eBay Via:@OriginaIPenguin