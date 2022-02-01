Shaw funding virtual arts program that will connect Canadian artists with disabilities

Shaw Communications is helping to develop a program that will connect artists living with disabilities in Canada.

The telecom company is working with the National accessArts Centre (NaAC) and will provide financial support to develop an online platform. It will feature live broadcasts of studio sessions, workshops, and learning modules, from the group’s Calgary studio space. The program will launch in Spring 2022.

NaAC is the oldest and largest disability arts organization in the country. Artists present work across visual and performing arts disciplines, including literary arts, dance theatre, and music.

Jung-Suk Ryu, president and CEO of NaAC, said the arts have served as a lifeline for many artists with disabilities during the pandemic. “With our national mandate, we feel compelled to respond to a growing need that we’ve heard across the country for an immersive learning platform that can support and showcase even more talent from our community of artists,” Ryu said in a statement.

The NaAC currently supports 350 artists through workshops and other resources through its studios. Programs delivered online also support the larger community of artists with disabilities in Canada.

It’s not clear how much Shaw is contributing to the program at this time.

Source: Shaw Communications