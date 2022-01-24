Public Mobile’s Lunar New Year promotion offers 2GB bonus data for eight months

Telus flanker brand Public Mobile has gone live with its Lunar New Year promotion, which offers new customers 2GB of additional bonus data every month for eight months.

The only requirement is that you need to be a new customer enrolled in any one of Public Mobile’s $25+ plans.

To claim the offer, head to Public Mobile’s website and submit your email on the homepage before February 2nd. Expect to receive an email from Public Mobile containing a promo code in the next few days. Activate a new $25+ plan line with the promo code, and the bonus data will be applied to your account within two business days.

Check out all $25+ Public Mobile plans below:

$25 for 500MB data, unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited international texting

$35 for 2.5GB data, unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited international texting

$40 for 4.5GB data, unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited international texting

$50 for 10GB data, unlimited Canada-wide and U.S. minutes with unlimited international texting

$50 for 15GB data, unlimited Canada-wide and U.S. minutes with unlimited international texting

$70 for 20GB data, unlimited Canada-wide and U.S. minutes with unlimited international texting

It’s worth noting that once you’ve received the promo code, you have until February 18th to activate a new line and claim the extra 2GB of data per month.

Learn more about the promotion here.

Image credit: Public Mobile

Source: Public Mobile