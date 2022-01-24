Amazon’s Daily Deals discounts several PC and audio accessories

Amazon Canada has discounted several audio and PC accessories along with a bunch of charging and networking supplies as part of its ‘Daily Deals’ promotion.

Check out all the deals below:

Save up to 35 percent on Anker Headphones and Charging Bank

Save up to 20 percent on Anker Charging Accessories

Save up to 35 percent on Razer products

Save up to 29 percent on TP-Link Wi-Fi routers

Save up to 27 percent on Corsair PC components

Save up to 27 percent on select Corsair PC peripherals

Save up to 35 percent on Office and School Supplies

Save up to 33 percent on select JBL Audio

Save up to 41 percent on Computer Accessories

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), HD streaming device: $49.99 (regularly $59.99)

LG Gram 16 Inch Ultra-Lightweight Laptop with 16:10 IPS Display and Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7/16GB/512GB), Obsidian Black: $1,799.99 (regularly $2,149.99)

Skullcandy Sesh True Wireless Earbuds, Black (S2TDW-M003): $29.97 (regularly $69.99)

Fire TV Cube, Hands-free streaming device with Alexa, 4K Ultra HD, includes latest Alexa Voice Remote: $109.99 (regularly $149.99)

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds–True Wireless Earphones with Voice Control, Triple Black, World Class Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Earbuds with Charging Case: $279.99 (regularly $349)

