Wendy’s dunks on Xbox over missing campaign co-op in Halo Infinite

If you pay any attention to Halo Infinite, then you probably know that 343 Industries delayed the launch of the game’s campaign co-op mode. People are understandably upset about it since campaign co-op is considered a staple of the Halo series.

Fast-food restaurant and ruthless Twitter brand account Wendy’s managed to condense that anger into a six-word tweet at the Xbox Twitter account:

Oof, that’s going to leave a mark.

While I typically don’t care much for brand-on-brand action on social media, the Wendy’s tweet is actually kind of funny. As for why Xbox and Wendy’s are even interacting on Twitter, the Wendy’s account put out a call for people to get roasted for “#NationalRoastDay” and Xbox decided it was a good idea to participate.

Social media brand account shenanigans aside, Halo Infinite will get campaign co-op at some point, possibly May 2022 at the earliest. That’s a long way off for Halo fans who want to play through the campaign with friends.

Some players have even managed to glitch their way into co-op fun with friends, although it remains unclear how, exactly, it happened. Those who’ve tried replicating the glitch have broken their save files, however.

If you enjoy these brand interactions, the Wendy’s Twitter account has been roasting other brands too.

Source: Wendy’s (Twitter) Via: Kotaku