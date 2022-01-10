Netflix, UCP reportedly working on Scott Pilgrim anime adaptation

Netflix and UCP, the division of Universal Studio Group behind The Umbrella Academy, are reportedly developing a new anime adaptation of Scott Pilgrim.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the new adaptation doesn’t have a series order yet, but Pilgrim’s Canadian artist-creator Bryan Lee O’Malley is writing and executive producing with BenDavid Grabinski. Should the series move forward, Hollywood Reporter says the duo will showrun it. Further, anime house ‘Science SARU; is on tap to handle the animation work.

For fans of 2010’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, the band members from the movie are on hand for the anime.

Scott Pilgrim is part action fantasy, part rom-com. It’s a six-volume graphic novel series published by Oni Press between 2004 and 2010. The story follows the titular character, Scott Pilgrim, a part-time musician and slacker living in Toronto. Pilgrim’s life is turned upside down when he meets American delivery girl Ramona Flowers. Pilgrim must defeat Flowers’ seven previous relationships in order to date her.

Image credit: Universal Pictures

Source: The Hollywood Reporter