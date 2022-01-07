‘Turning Red’ to skip theatre premiere in favour of Disney+ release

Turning Red will debut exclusively on Disney+ on March 11th.

The new feature-length film is full of Canadian connections. Chinese-born and Toronto-raised writer and director Domee Shi is the brains behind the operation. Shi previously won an Oscar for her 2018 animated short Bao.

Turning Red is based in Toronto and follows teenager Meilin (played by Rosalie Chiang) who turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets excited. She’s constantly followed around by her mother (played by Sandra Oh).

JUST IN: Pixar's next film, #TurningRed, will debut exclusively on Disney+ on March 11. It will be the third Pixar film in a row to debut directly on Disney+ and not in theaters. pic.twitter.com/i50CsdI9i4 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) January 7, 2022

The CN Tower and Toronto’s famous Chinatown are some of the famous landmarks revealed in the trailer.

Turning Red is the third Pixar film to debut on the streaming service instead of opening in theatres, according to Fandango editor Erik Davis.

A Disney+ membership costs $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year.

Image credit: Pixar

Source: @PixarTurningRed, @ErikDavis