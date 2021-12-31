Reminder: BlackBerry to kill services next week

There are officially four days until BlackBerry officially shuts down its network.

January 4th, 2022 has been long marked as the day the company would cut services for software running on 7.1 OS or earlier, BlackBerry 10 software, and BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier versions.

This means devices won’t be able to support voice calls, data, SMS, or 911 services.

According to the company, the functionality of email addresses hosted by BlackBerry, along with other applications the company supports, will also be impacted.

BlackBerry is recommending users contact their wireless service provider for assistance with transitioning to other devices. The company has put together a list of answers customers might find handy.

Image credit: ShutterStock