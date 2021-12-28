Here are the Netflix Originals launching in January 2022

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.

This January, Netflix Original shows and movies like Mother/Android, season 3 of After Life, season 4 of Ozark, and season 3 of Snowpiercer.

This list is curated for Canadians who primarily subscribe to Netflix for its original content. If you’re looking for all of the shows and movies coming to Netflix in January, click here.

Below are all the Netflix originals coming this month:

Coming Soon

All of Us Are Dead — Netflix Series (South Korea)

I Am Georgina — Netflix Series (Spain)

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein — Netflix Series (India)

January 1st

Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke — Netflix Film (Nigeria)

The Hook Up Plan: season 3 — Netflix Series (France)

January 4th

Action Pack — Netflix Family

January 5th

Four to Dinner — Netflix Film (Italy)

Rebelde — Netflix Series (Mexico)

January 6th

The Club: Part 2 — Netflix Series (Turkey)

The Wasteland — Netflix Film (Spain)

January 7th

Hype House — Netflix Series

Johnny Test: season 2 — Netflix Family

Mother/Android — Netflix FIlm

January 10th

Undercover: season 3 — Netflix Series (Belgium)

January 11th

Dear Mother — Netflix Film (France)

January 12nd

How I Feel in Love with a Gangster — Netflix Film (Poland)

January 13th

Brazen — Netflix Film

Chosen — Netflix Series (Denmark)

The Journalist — Netflix Series (South Korea)

Photocopier — Netflix Film (Indonesia)

January 14th

After Life: season 3 — Netflix Series (U.K)

Archive 81 — Netflix Series

The House — Netflix Series

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure – Netflix Family

This Is Not a Comedy — Netflix Film (Mexico)

January 18th

Mighty Express: Train Trouble — Netflix Family

January 19th El marginal: season 4 — Netflix Series (Argentina) Heavenly Bites: Mexico — Netflix Documentary (Mexico) Juanpis González – The Series — Netflix Series (Columbia) The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman — Netflix Documentary Too Hot to Handle: season 3 — Netflix Series January 20th Midnight Asia: Eat, Dance, Dream — Netflix Documentary (Singapore) The Royal Treatment — Netflix Film January 21st Munich – The Edge of War — Netflix Film My Father’s Violin — Netflix Film Ozark: season 4, part 1 — Netflix Series Summer Heat — Netflix Series (Brazil) That Girl Lay Lay — Netflix Family



January 25th

Ada Twist, Scientist: season 2 — Netflix Family

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos — Netflix Documentary

Snowpiercer: season 3 — Netflix Series (new episode weekly)

January 27th

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery — Netflix Series (Italy)

January 28th