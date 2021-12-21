Surface Pro 7 bundle with TypeCover, Surface Pen available for $999 at Costco

Costco Canada has a decent offer on a Microsoft Surface Pro 7 bundle if you’re looking to pick up one of Microsoft’s popular 2-in-1 devices.

As spotted by RedFlagDeals, Costco’s bundle includes the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with a 10th Gen Intel i5-1035G4 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. Plus, the bundle includes a black TypeCover keyboard and platinum Surface Pen. All in, the bundle costs $999.99 for Costco members until December 30th.

While that might seem like a lot, especially for an older Surface model, it’s worth keeping in mind that Microsoft’s Surface line is typically expensive. The same Pro 7 i5 model would normally run you $1,199 in Canada without the $170 TypeCover or $130 Surface Pen.

Moreover, when I checked Microsoft’s website for the Surface Pro 7 price, I found that the same model was discounted to $929, but without the accessories. In other words, even with a significant discount from Microsoft, the Costco deal is still better. That said, Microsoft is out of stock of that Pro 7 model, so you can’t get it anyway (unless you buy the Costco one, which you should since it’s a better deal).

All of that said, this particular Surface Pro 7 bundle is really only worth it if you want the form factor. Microsoft’s Surface line is, in my opinion, one of the better options when it comes to 2-in-1, detachable Windows machines. However, if you don’t care about that form factor, you can get better value by buying a more traditional clamshell laptop (either something more powerful for the same price or something equally as powerful for less). That’s doubly so with the older Pro 7.

If you’re interested in learning more about the Surface Pro 7, you can check out my review here (I will note that I had some technical difficulties with mine, but after those were worked out, the Pro 7 was fine). Alternatively, you can check out my Surface Pro 8 review here if you’re considering getting the latest and greatest Surface Pro.

You can check out the Costco deal here.

Source: Costco Via: RedFlagDeals