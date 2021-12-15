Give the gift of time with the season’s most surprising smartwatch

If smartwatches aren’t the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the name Huawei, that could quickly change with the release of the Watch 3 Pro.

I had the chance to go hands-on with the Huawei Band 6 earlier this year, and I came away highly impressed. Now Huawei is back with the Watch 3 Pro, cementing its place as a leader in the smartwatch market.

Where the Band 6 offered performance on a budget, the Watch 3 Pro provides a premium experience that’s throwing down the gauntlet for the smartwatch crown.

Passion for design

Where most smartwatches miss the mark is replicating the experience of using a traditional watch. They may display the time, but the battery life and design are lacking.

The first thing you’ll notice about the Watch 3 Pro is the striking titanium case. Unlike the smartwatches from most companies that have adopted a rounded body, Huawei has opted to go with a classic watch design.

The Watch 3 Pro features a physical crown on the side of its case that feels just like a traditional timepiece. It’s a well-considered blend of digital and mechanical design that’s perfect for a professional setting.

It comes with 30 beautifully designed watch faces pre-installed to match any outfit. Or if you’re looking for something even more personalized, there are more than 1000 watch faces available for download.

I’ve never been a fan of the smartwatch designs that dominate the market, so having an option that fits in with my existing timepieces is a welcome change. And with metal and leather bands available, the Watch 3 Pro is the perfect complement for any outfit.

Make time last longer

A beautiful wristwatch is only useful if it can tell the time, something that many companies don’t seem to put much thought into. The amount of times I’ve left the house only to wind up with a dead smartwatch is staggering.

Huawei is here to change that. The Watch 3 Pro is built to help you keep track of your wellbeing, not the time until you’re wearing a blank screen on your wrist. With seven days of battery life on a single charge during heavy use—or up to three weeks in ultra-long battery mode—you won’t have to decide between tracking your sleep or going a full day without your watch.

This extra time before charging also means you’ll be able to track more habits and exercises, something that the Watch 3 Pro excels at.

Stay on track

While the Watch 3 Pro offers the look and feel of a traditional timepiece, it offers best-in-class exercise and health tracking data.

I didn’t know that I wanted to know my temperature at a glance, but having the option to detect my skin temperature at any time is surprisingly reassuring. Pair that with SpO2 monitoring, fitness tracking, sleep and heart-rate monitoring, and you have one of the most fully featured smartwatches on the market.

On top of the software, Huawei has upgraded the Watch 3 Pro with premium sapphire glass, allowing for better light penetration, lower power performance, and a more comfortable fit. So if you’re looking to improve your health in the coming year, the Watch 3 Pro offers every feature you could want and more.

Stay on task

The professional design of the Watch 3 Pro extends beyond its good looks. Huawei has added a plethora of features to assist the everyday professional.

I use a lot of task tracking in my everyday life, so having the ability to quickly swipe an item off of my list from my watch is a major time saver. And for anyone who needs to stay up to date with their work, the Watch 3 Pro can receive notifications from your email, calendar, and social media.

Even better, since the Watch 3 Pro runs on the next-generation HarmonyOS, you can download a bevy of third-party productivity apps through the Huawei AppGallery, like the Canadian Easy Voice recorder app, which I’ve found indispensable.

And if you struggle with taking selfies like I do—I swear my eyelids can sense when I’m pressing the button—the Watch 3 Pro can help you to get the perfect shot. The remote shutter feature allows you to preview, zoom, and take the photo directly from your smartwatch.

Time for an upgrade

Let’s be honest, all smartwatches in 2021 feature great fitness tracking. What the Watch 3 Pro offers is a superior user experience.

If you’re considering a smartwatch, you don’t need to settle for rubber bands. Between the gorgeous design and the exceptional features, the Watch 3 Pro is a statement piece that’s worth your attention this holiday season.

Check out Huawei’s website to find out more about how to get your hands on the Watch 3 Pro.

Sponsored by Huawei.

