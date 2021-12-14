New PS5 faceplates and DualSense colourways available to pre-order

PlayStation announced yesterday that it will start selling its new PS5 faceplates in 2022. Since then, GameStop and Best Buy have gone live with the new accessory and have started accepting pre-orders.

On the PlayStation Blog, the company unveiled five colour options: Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Galactic Purple and Starlight Blue.

Additionally, PlayStation is introducing three new PS5 DualSense controller colours to match the faceplates: Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple. These will launch in January 2022 as well and, alongside the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red controllers, will provide matching colours to the PS5 faceplates.

Check out the pre-order listings below:

GameStop

DualSense Wireless Controller – Starlight Blue: $94.99

DualSense Wireless Controller – Nova Pink: $94.99

DualSense Wireless Controller – Galactic Purple: $94.99

PS5 Console Covers – Midnight Black: $69.99

PS5 Console Covers – Cosmic Red: $69.99

PS5 Digital Edition Covers – Midnight Black: $69.99

PS5 Digital Edition Covers – Cosmic Red: $69.99

Best Buy

PlayStation 5 Console Cover – Cosmic Red: $69.99

PlayStation 5 Console Cover – Midnight Black: $69.99

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Console Cover – Midnight Black: $69.99

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Console Cover – Cosmic Red: $69.99

The ‘Midnight Black’ and ‘Cosmic Red’ plates will become available in Canada starting in January 2022, while the remaining three colours will debut here sometime between then and June.

Image credits: PlayStation

Source: GameStop, BestBuy