Govee’s Flow Pro Light Bars available for $57.99 at Amazon

Amazon Canada currently has Govee’s Flow Pro Light Bars on sale for as low as $57.99 if you combine several discounts.

Regularly available for $129.99, the light bars are currently discounted down to $109.99. Pair that with the $30 coupon available in the product description, and the product cost comes down to $79.99.

But that’s not all. Using code GOVEE6054S at checkout will net you an additional 20 percent off, essentially bringing the product cost down to $57.99.

These light bars come with a camera that can be placed on the top or bottom of your PC/TV. The camera’s sole purpose is to detect the colours on your display and push the same coloured light out from the light bars, providing an immersive viewing experience. See images below for reference:

Other features include a ‘Music Sync mode,’ ‘Colour mode,’ ‘Scene mode,’ and more. Learn about these features in my review of the Govee Flow Pro Light Bars.

To purchase the light from Amazon for the slashed price of $57.99, click here.

Source: Amazon