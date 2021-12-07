Get the Surface Pro 7 $220 off at the Microsoft Store

Microsoft is currently running an early Holiday sale with several Surface laptops, bundles, peripherals and more on sale with free shipping and extended free returns.
Find some notable picks from the sale below:
Surface deals
- Surface Pro 7: Starting from $779 (regularly $999)
- Surface Laptop Go: Available for $759.99
- Surface Book 3: Starting at $1,649 (regularly $2,149)
- Surface Go 2: Starting at $489 (regularly $529)
- Surface Duo (Unlocked): $934.99 (regularly $1,869.99)
Surface bundles
- Surface Laptop Go Essentials Bundle (Surface Laptop Go, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Complete Protection Plan): Starting at $955.34 (regularly $1,217.99)
- Surface Pro 8 Essentials Bundle (Surface Pro 8, Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Complete Protection Plan): Starting at $1814.18 (regularly $1,897.98)
- Surface Laptop 4 Essentials Bundle (Surface Laptop 4, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Complete Protection Plan): Starting at $1,329 (regularly $1,367)
- Surface Pro 7 Essentials Bundle (Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro Type Cover, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Complete Protection Plan): Starting at $1,144.99 (regularly $1,436.99)
- Surface Pro X Essentials Bundle (Surface Pro X, Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Complete Protection Plan): Starting at $1,694.18 (regularly $1,777.98)
- Surface Laptop Studio Essentials Bundle (Surface Laptop Studio, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Complete Protection Plan): Starting at $2,383.20 (regularly $2,447)
- Surface Go 3 Essentials Bundle (Surface Go 3, Surface Go Type Cover, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Complete Protection Plan): Starting at $786.83 (regularly $857.98)
- Surface Go 2 Essentials Bundle (Surface Go 2, Surface Go Type Cover, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Complete Protection Plan): Starting at $738.84 (regularly $866.99)
Find more Surface bundle deals here.
PC/Laptop deals
- ASUS VivoBook 15 R565EA-UH51T Laptop: Starting at $679.99 (regularly $749.99)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1 81VU00D6US 14-inch Laptop: Starting at $319.99 (regularly $479.99)
- Razer Blade 15 Advanced RZ09-0367BEC3-R3U1 15.6 Gaming Laptop: Starting at $2,289.99 (regularly $3,259.99)
- MSI Katana GF66 11UC-453 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop: Starting at $1,009.99 (regularly $1,399.99)
- MSI Codex R 10SI-026US Gaming Desktop: Starting at $1,499 (regularly $1,699)
Find all PC/Laptop deals here.
Peripherals and accessories
- Kingston HyperX Cloud II Headset: $94.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Razer Wolverine Ultimate Controller: $124.99 (regularly $199.99)
- Razer Kishi for Android (Xbox): $79.99 (regularly $139.99)
- Razer Kaira Pro for Xbox – Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S: $169.99 (regularly $199.99)
- Astro A10 Headset + MixAmp M60 for Xbox One: $99.99 (regularly $139.99)
- Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Gaming Keyboard: $289.99 (regularly $329.99)
- Razer Huntsman Mini Clicky Optical Gaming Keyboard: $129.99 (regularly $159.99)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse: $59.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Razer Kiyo Pro: $199.99 (regularly $259.99)
- Razer BlackShark V2 + USB Mic Enhancer: $99.99 (regularly $149.99)
- Kingston HyperX Pulsefire Surge RGB Gaming Mouse: $54.99 (regularly $74.99)
Find more peripherals and accessories on sale here.
Find the complete Microsoft Store Sale here. These discounts are only available online for a limited time, Microsoft Store offers free delivery on all orders with no minimum.
Image credit: Microsoft
Source: Microsoft