IBM and Telus team up to bring reliable 5G to businesses across Canada

IBM and Telus are distributing a new 5G edge computing platform across the country to help enterprises deliver innovative solutions.

The platform is a combination of Telus’ 5G edge computing platform and IBM’s Cloud Satellite solutions and will expand open and secure cloud service to the edge of the network. This will allow companies to manage workloads where the need for low latency and high bandwidth 5G are present.

“To unlock the true values and benefits of 5G and develop viable use cases, strategic partnerships must be formed between players in the ecosystem. With IBM, we are combining our award-winning 5G infrastructure with the flexibility of an edge computing platform that will harness the power of transformative technologies across multiple industries,” Ibrahim Gedeon, the chief technology officer at Telus, said in a statement.

IBM Consulting will also work with Telus and use AI and automation to improve business workflows.

Image credit: ShutterStock

Source: IBM