Samsung uses Galaxy S21 Ultra to shoot short wildlife doc

I’m someone who absolutely loves wildlife documentaries, and although I’ve never considered filming one myself, apparently I could — at least, according to Samsung.

Samsung has teamed up with Discovery to shoot a wildlife documentary on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Wildlife photographer Yashas Narayan and his team used a couple of S21 Ultra handsets to film tigers in the wild.

The documentary was shot exclusively with the S21 Ultra and a camera grip system to get more control of the small device.

Above is a behind-the-scenes clip showing off how the mini-doc was filmed.

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra features a set of four cameras, including a 108-megapixel shooter with OIS, laser autofocus and phase detection autofocus, a 10-megapixel shooter that’s capable of 10x optical zoom, a lens that offers 3x optical zoom and a final shooter sports a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens.

Source: Android Authority, Samsung