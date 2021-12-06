Volvo C40 Recharge pricing in Canada starts at $72,600

Volvo has confirmed that its pricing for the C40 Recharge electric vehicle (EV) starts at $72,600 CAD in Canada.

While it might not qualify for any rebates, this is the first EV that Volvo has designed from the ground up, showing the company’s strong push into the world of EVs.

It would have been nice for the company to aim a little lower to try and build something that would comply with any of the provincial or federal rebates in Canada. Still, I don’t really hold this again the automaker since its brand is typically priced a little higher.

The crossover is expected to start rolling off the line in the spring of 2022, and drivers who are hotly anticipating the car can check it out on Volvocars.ca.

There are a few reasons to be excited about the car, too. It’s packing an estimated range of 360km and Android Automotive, while the company says it can charge from 10-80 percent in around 30 minutes. Hopefully, once the car comes out and more drivers can go hands-on with it, Volvo can justify its extremely high cost. For example, Volvo’s sister brand Polestar also offers quite a nice crossover that costs less and has a longer range.

When I spent some time with the XC40 Recharge, I liked it a lot; it was a beautiful car, but its price-to-range value wasn’t really there for me. It seems like the same might be true of the C40, which looks like a very cool and stunning car, but is lagging technologically behind the competition.

Source: Volvo