Microsoft discounts games, computers and more for Cyber Monday

If you’ve made it this far through November without falling victim to a deal or two, I commend you. However, I’m here to tempt you once again with a last-ditch ‘Cyber Monday’ sales effort from Microsoft.

PC and Xbox console gamers can take advantage of a few game deals on the Xbox Games Store. If you don’t have a console, there’s a Xbox Series S bundle that comes with 1,000 Fortnite V-Bucks and 1,000 credits in Rocket League.

If you’re looking for a computer or tablet, there are a few deals as well. For example, if you buy a Surface Pro 8, you can get a $100 gift card that you can spend on apps and other things from the Microsoft Store. Further, the Surface Laptop 4 is down to $989 for the base model, which is $200 less than its regular price.

If you don’t mind stepping back to last year’s Surface Pro 7, you can even get up to $500 off some of its configurations. This brings the price down to $779 to start, but that still doesn’t include a type cover or stylus.

There are also deals on third-party PCs from Razer, Asus, Lenovo and several accessories like headphones, earbuds and keyboards on Microsoft’s deals page.

Below are a few of Microsoft’s best offers:

Asus VivoBook 14 Laptop with 11th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Windows 10 — $549.99 (regularly $759.99)

Free $100 Microsoft Store Gift Card with Surface Pro 8 purchase

Surface Go 2 10.5-inch with Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and Windows 10 — $549.00 (regularly $699.00)

Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch with 10th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Windows 10 — $1099.00 (regularly $1599.00)

Razer Huntsman Mini Clicky Optical Gaming Keyboard — $119.99 (regularly $159.99)

Source: Microsoft