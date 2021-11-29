Get $100 prepaid Visa with the purchase of home internet at Virgin Plus

Virgin Plus’ Cyber Monday promotion can get you a $100 prepaid Visa with select internet deals.

10Mbps download / 1Mbps upload for $39

25Mbps download / 10Mbps upload for $45

50Mbps download / 10Mbps upload for $45

10Mbps download / 10Mbps upload for $50

Considering the 50Mbps download speeds costs the same as the 25Mbps download speeds, it’s definitely the better option available here.

Either way, with any of the deals you’ll also get a $100 prepaid Visa credit, which nets you at least two months of free home internet.

This promotion is available until December 2nd.

Source: Virgin Plus