fbpx
Deals

Get $100 prepaid Visa with the purchase of home internet at Virgin Plus

This Cyber Monday deal is available until December 2nd

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Nov 29, 20211:24 PM EST
0 comments
Virgin Plus logo on a phone with SIM card

Virgin Plus’ Cyber Monday promotion can get you a $100 prepaid Visa with select internet deals.

  • 10Mbps download / 1Mbps upload for $39
  • 25Mbps download / 10Mbps upload for $45
  • 50Mbps download / 10Mbps upload for $45
  • 10Mbps download / 10Mbps upload for $50

Considering the 50Mbps download speeds costs the same as the 25Mbps download speeds, it’s definitely the better option available here.

Either way, with any of the deals you’ll also get a $100 prepaid Visa credit, which nets you at least two months of free home internet.

This promotion is available until December 2nd.

Source: Virgin Plus

Comments