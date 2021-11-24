Netflix adds two new titles to its gaming service

Netflix’s long-awaited push into video games officially kicked off on November 3rd with Card Blast, Shooting Hoops, Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3 and Teeter Up releasing on Android. Subsequently, the same titles rolled out on iOS on November 9th. Now, two more games have been added to the list with today’s update, as reported by TechCrunch.

First up is Bowling Ballers, an endless runner from developer Frosty Pop. The game task you with smashing into as many bowling pins as possible to achieve high scores.

The second game coming to the platform might ring a bell. 2017-released racing title Asphalt Xtreme, which was shut down in September, saw its license taken over by Netflix. Now, the second spinoff from the Asphalt series is rolling out to users worldwide.

Additionally, Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story, a new game in Riot’s popular League of Legends universe, has also been confirmed for Netflix Games. The rhythm title will cost $12.99 CAD on Steam and Nintendo Switch, but Netflix members will be able to download and play the game at no additional cost.

So far, Netflix Games is meant to be a small bonus perk to an existing Netflix subscription, offering a handful of titles that don’t feature in-app purchases or ads.

Image credit: Asphalt

Via: TechCrunch