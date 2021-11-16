fbpx
Sportsnet to broadcast international Basketball in Canada through 2025

The streaming partnership also gives Sportnet the rights to air other top international bouts, including those of the U.S. and Spain

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Nov 16, 20218:02 PM EST
The FIBA Basketball Worldcup qualifiers are just around the corner, and Canadians can stream the events directly through Sportsnet.

Rogers-owned Sportsnet, which also broadcasts NBA and WNBA games in Canada, now also holds the sole broadcast rights for FIBA competitions. The partnership ensures the streaming of FIBA events in Canada through the fall of 2025.

Starting late November, Canadian fans will get their first taste of FIBA events when the Senior Men’s National Team takes on the Bahamas in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. The event begins on November 28th.

Next, the Women’s team will compete for a spot in the World Cup Championship, expected to air in 2022.

The streaming partnership also gives Sportnet the rights to air other top international bouts, including those of the U.S., Spain, Australia and more. According to Rogers, “Full FIBA on Sportsnet broadcast details will be announced at a later date.”

Image credit: Basketball.ca

Source: Rogers

