Amazon Canada goes live with its ‘Early Black Friday Deals’

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
Nov 1, 20213:38 PM EDT
It’s that time of year again, which is when Amazon starts discounting a plethora of products to make way for all the new tech coming 2022.

What is now dubbed as “Early Black Friday Deals,” the massive online retailer has slashed pricing on many popular products. Here is a rundown of what you can score:

Check out some more very early Black Friday deals here at Amazon Canada

