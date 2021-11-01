Amazon Canada goes live with its ‘Early Black Friday Deals’

It’s that time of year again, which is when Amazon starts discounting a plethora of products to make way for all the new tech coming 2022.
What is now dubbed as “Early Black Friday Deals,” the massive online retailer has slashed pricing on many popular products. Here is a rundown of what you can score:
- Up to 46% off Blink Home Security Smart Cameras
- Kindle (with a built-in front light) now $69.99 (42% off)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $49.99 (17% off)
- Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite for $39.99 (20$ off)
- 30% off Amazon eero 6 dual-band WiFi6 routers
- Up to 20% off Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi5 router
- Kindle Essentials Bundle for $109.97 (38% off)
- Up to 44% off Logitech Gaming Accessories
- Logitech Bluetooth Mouse M557 for $29.99 (Save 40%)
- Acer Chromebook 11.6″ IPS Screen for $199.99 (Save 30%)
- Save on select Samsung solid state drives
- Microsoft Surface Go 2 for $599.99 (Save 14%)
- Facebook Portal TV Smart Video Calling for $99.99 (Save $100)
- SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter for $21.88 (Save 36%)
