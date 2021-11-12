Rogers, Creative BC to launch $1 million fund for Indigenous creators in B.C.

Rogers Group of Funds and Creative BC announced plans to jointly establish a new $1 million fund for Indigenous creators in British Columbia.

As part of the fund’s launch, Rogers announced a collaborative partnership with the Indigenous Screen Office (ISO) to open the first program, delivering a top-up to B.C.-based recipients of ISO’s recently announced Development Grant program. Data from ISO shows B.C.-based Indigenous applicants far outnumber those from other provinces.

Rogers Group of Funds will support the fund and Creative BC will administer it. Rogers says it’s Canada’s first provincial-national partnership focused on Indigenous creators. Further, it’ll be the first targeted Indigenous screen fund at Creative BC.

Additionally, Rogers says the fund will help increase access and representation for Indigenous produces and Indigenous-led production companies in B.C.’s domestic motion picture industry. Moreover, the fund is intended to contribute to strong foundations that can help correct the systemic and historic underrepresentation of Indigenous stories and storytellers in Canada’s screen sector.

Earlier this week, Rogers also announced a partnership with Coastal First Nations to build new cell towers in Haida Gwaii as well as support a conservation-based economy and Indigenous entrepreneurs in B.C.

Source: Rogers