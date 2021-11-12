Start your holiday shopping with these ‘Top Deals’ on headphones from Best Buy

I don’t want to alarm anyone, but the holidays are right around the corner. It may still be mid-November, but with online shopping being more popular than ever, it’s a good idea to get any gift buying out of the way early.

Alternatively, you could also take advantage of these Top Deals on headphones from Best Buy because the savings are incredible. With sales on Sony truly-wireless headphones up to $100 off their regular price, this week’s deals are worth a look.

Check out our curated list below:

Jabra Elite Active 75t In-Ear Active Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $169.99 (save $70)

Skullcandy Dime In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones for $29.99 (save $10)

Sony WF-1000XM4 In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $349.99 (save $50)

Sony WF-C500 In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones for $99.99 (save $30)

JLab JBuds Air Sport In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones for $79.99 (save $20)

Sony In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones (WF-1000XM3) for $199.99 (save $100)

Happy Plugs Air 1 Zen In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones for $69.99 (save $30)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.



Image credit: Sony