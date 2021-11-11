fbpx
Amazon has Apple’s 2nd-gen AirPods for $20 off

The wireless earbuds are sold and shipped by Amazon

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Nov 11, 20214:56 PM EST
Amazon is currently offering Apple’s AirPods (2nd generation) for $159.99.

This is a $20 discount from the earbuds’ regular $179.99 price tag. It’s also worth noting that the AirPods are also sold and shipped by Amazon, rather than a third-party vendor.

The second-gen AirPods offer wireless connectivity and calling capabilities. A charging case is also included to enable the headphones to reach a 24-hour battery life.

You can order the AirPods from Amazon here.

