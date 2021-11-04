EA and Amazon Prime Gaming partner on free games, in-game content

Amazon has teamed up with Electronic Arts to offer various free games and in-game content through Prime Gaming.

With an Amazon Prime membership, gamers will be able to BioWare Edmonton’s Dragon Age: Inquisition (starting November 1st), Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (starting December 1st), and “four more” yet-to-be-revealed EA games over the span of five months (starting in January 2022).

Further, the following in-game content will be free for Prime members:

Apex Legends — the Ash-themed ‘Prime Legend of the Month Bundle,’ which includes an Epic Legend’s skin, a Rare Weapon skin and a Rare Legend portrait (starting November 5th, with more bundles being made available for free through the end of 2022)

Battlefield 2042 – starting early December, Prime members can claim the soldier-themed Prime Gaming Bundle (includes a Specialist skin, a Weapons skin and a Vehicle skin)

EA Sports games — EA promises Prime members “more great content for their favorite sports titles” over the coming months

Free games can be claimed by visiting gaming.amazon.com. Codes for EA’s Origin service will be provided. More information on Prime Gaming can be found here.

Image credit: EA