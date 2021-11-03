Danny Trejo’s Far Cry 6 mission removed from the game after appearing early

Ubisoft has removed a Far Cry 6 tie-in mission that featured actor Danny Trejo that went live before it was ready to see the light of day.

The ‘Dani & Danny vs Everybody’ mission accidentally released earlier this week but was meant to launch sometime in December. The title has three planned crossover missions coming down the pipeline with the Machete actor appearing in the first.

PC players may still be able to access the content as a patch has not been released as of the time of writing; however, a fix has already been pushed for console versions of the game.

Ubisoft released a statement on Twitter saying the content was a “work-in-progress” and the team “look[s] forward to when players can check out the final version.”

The Dani & Danny vs Everybody mission is a work-in-progress and was accidentally released early. We're working to remove it and look forward to when players can check out the final version. We apologize for any confusion caused and will follow up shortly with more information. — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) November 2, 2021

Far Cry 6 is available now. For more on the game, check out MobileSyrup’s in-depth look at it here.

Source: Ubisoft