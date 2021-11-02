Ubisoft’s 35th-anniversary sale offers games up to 80 percent

Ubisoft is celebrating its 35th anniversary with a new sale.
The promotion is ongoing until November 11th and includes titles like Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Immortals Fenyx Rising.
Here are some of the games below:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Gold Edition: now $77.99, was $129.99
- Anno 1800: Complete Edition: now $79.74, was $144.99
- Tom’s Clancy Rainbow Six Siege: now $13.20, was $39.99
- Immortals Fenyx Rising: Gold Edition: now $54, was $134.99
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: now $18, was $89.99
- Far Cry 5: now $16, was $79.99
- Watch Dogs Legion: Deluxe Edition: now $36, was $89.99
Most of the games above are PC-only, but that’s not the case for all the titles on sale. A lot of them are also available for consoles.
You can check out the titles, here.