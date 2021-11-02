fbpx
Ubisoft’s 35th-anniversary sale offers games up to 80 percent

The promotion discounts games until November 11th

Nov 2, 20218:06 AM EDT
Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Ubisoft is celebrating its 35th anniversary with a new sale. 

The promotion is ongoing until November 11th and includes titles like Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Here are some of the games below:

Most of the games above are PC-only, but that’s not the case for all the titles on sale. A lot of them are also available for consoles.

You can check out the titles, here.

