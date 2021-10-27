Deathloop is on sale for $30 off right now

Arkane Studios’ September-released first-person shooter Deathloop is getting its first big sale.

If you haven’t picked up a copy yet, the PlayStation 5 version of the title is currently available for $49.99 at The Source, Best Buy and Amazon, marking a $30 discount from the regular $79.99 price tag. Additionally, the title is available at the PlayStation Store for a slightly higher cost of $52.79 until November 4th.

The Source has the title on sale until November 2nd, Best Buy will end its sale on October 31st, and it appears Amazon has Deathloop discounted just for today.

In Deathloop, two duelling assassins are trapped in a strange time-loop on the island of Blackreef, condemned to relive the same day for the rest of their lives. You play as Colt, and the only way to free them from the loop is to assassinate eight important targets before the day resets. You acquire experience along the way, explore new paths, and make use of all of your weapons and abilities to make each day unique, all while trying to break out of the loop.

While MobileSyrup hasn’t written about the game yet, IGN gave Deathloop a 10/10 rating, and PC Gamer awarded it with a 89/100 score.

Pick up the PlayStation 5 version of the title for $49.99 at The Source, Best Buy or Amazon.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Image credit: Best Buy