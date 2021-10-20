PlayStation Store is running a ‘Halloween’ sale with titles up to 75 percent off

Sony is celebrating Halloween early with a special themed sale on the PlayStation Store.

The Halloween sale offers over 570 titles, season passes and DLCs, including Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Borderlands 3, Resident Evil Village and more up to 75 percent off until November 4th, 2:59am ET.

Check out some of the notable deals below:

Find all titles under the Halloween sale here.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation