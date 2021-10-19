Apple’s AirPods Pro available for $249 at Best Buy

Now that Apple’s 3rd-gen AirPods have been unveiled, Best Buy Canada has decided to discount Apple’s high-end wireless AirPods Pro.

Currently available for $249, the AirPods Pro are $80 off from the Apple Store’s usual price of $329.

The AirPods Pro feature IPX4 water, sweat and dust resistance along with improvements over the 2nd-generation AirPods, including impressive active noise-cancelling and better sound quality. They support adaptive EQ, a transparency mode and 4.5 hours of battery life with one charge and up to 24 hours with the charging case.

When MobileSyrup’s Patrick O’Rourke reviewed the AirPods Pro, they received an impressive 9/10 score.

Purchase the AirPods Pro or learn more about the Best Buy deal here.

It’s worth noting that London Drugs and Visions Electronics also have the AirPods Pro listed for $249.99 each.

Follow the links to head to Best Buy, London Drugs or Visions Electronics.

Source: Best Buy