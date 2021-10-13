PlayStation’s new sale offers games up to 70 percent off until October 27

The PlayStation Store is offering a variety of deals right now as part of its ‘Hidden Gems‘ promotion, but adding to the list of discounted games is now its ‘Extended Play’ sale.

The Hidden Gems sale offers games up to 70 percent off until October 27th. Some of the headliners include Madden NFL 22, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Red Dead Redemption 2, Hitman 3 and more.

Below are some of the deals:

For a complete list of the deals, follow this link.