Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series are on sale at Best Buy, Staples and more for $119

Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series, the entry-level version of the tech giant’s wireless earbuds, are now on sale for $119 — down from their regular price of $139 ($20 off).

While not a sizable discount, this is the first A-Series Buds price cut I’ve seen. The price drop seems to be across the board, and includes retailers like Best Buy, Staples, the Google Store and more.

While I found that the Pixel Buds A-Series doesn’t sound quite as good as the more expensive Pixel Buds (2020), they’re still a cost-effective option if you’re looking for a new pair of wireless earbuds.

Even better, they don’t suffer from the intermittent Bluetooth connection issues that their more expensive counterpart do; in fact, you can’t even purchase Pixel Buds (2020) from Google anymore.

For more on the A-Series Buds, check out my in-depth look at the budget wireless earbuds.

