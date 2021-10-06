Motorola Edge (2021) could come to Rogers on Friday

Back in August, Motorola unveiled its new Edge (2021) flagship. Since then, the phone has become available in Canada both directly from Motorola and through Freedom Mobile. However, at the reveal, Motorola also said the phone would come to Rogers.

According to information MobileSyrup received from a tipster, the Rogers launch will happen on Friday.

Additionally, the tipster said that the Edge (2021) would be available for $33.24/month device financing and would cost $1,040 outright from the carrier.

It’s worth noting that the Edge (2021) is available for $899.99 on Motorola’s website. Freedom offers the phone for $0 upfront with a $25/month tab on a $60 phone plan.

According to Motorola’s website, the phone sports 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. Those interested can learn more about the Edge (2021) here.

MobileSyrup also reached out to Rogers about the rumoured Friday launch and will update this post with any information the carrier provides.

Thanks, Valet!