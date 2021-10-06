GM reveals Ultra Cruise, its new, more advanced semi-self-driving system

General Motors has shown off several aspects of its new upgraded semi-autonomous driving system called ‘Ultra Cruise.’

The technology promises to be a considerable leap over GM’s current hands-free driver assistance program ‘Super Cruise.’ However, the automaker notes that this isn’t an upgrade to Super Cruise but rather a more premium option reserved for pricey vehicles.

However, this is good news for Canadians that own high-end GM vehicles, given the software works on 95 percent of roads in the country.

Ultra Cruise needs more sensors than Super Cruise to create accurate 3D representations of the world around it. This allows it to work on over two million miles of roads currently and potentially over three million in the future.

However, it’s still considered a level-two autonomous system, so it doesn’t offer full self-driving just yet.

We plan to double our annual revenues by 2030.​ Over the next 2 days, we'll be detailing how our innovative approach to hardware, software, and services, combined with our manufacturing strength, will help us drive the growth needed to make it happen: https://t.co/Db6oawGRK7 pic.twitter.com/thf2LX1XOo — General Motors (@GM) October 6, 2021

However, GM doesn’t mention when this feature will release or what vehicles will come equipped with it.

On top of the Ultra Cruise announcement, GM outlined its plans to retool its efforts in the software space to drive more growth and innovation.

Source: GM