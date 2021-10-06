Telus confirms eastern Canada network outage restored [Update]

Update: 6/10/2021 6:22pm ET: In an email sent to MobileSyrup, Telus has confirmed that service has been fully returned to all customers.

The original story follows below:

Telus has confirmed that it’s currently dealing with a major network outage in Eastern Canada that’s affecting wireless service.

The issue is also affecting the company’s flanker brands, Koodo and Public Mobile as well.

[Service Status] Clients in the Winnipeg area are also impacted by this wireless outage. Our team continues working towards a resolution and we will post updates as we receive them. Thanks again for your patience! — TELUS Support (@TELUSsupport) October 6, 2021

Telus’ Service Status page shows that text, voice and data outages are active in Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.

DownDetector shows customers from all three brands are reporting the issue in the thousands.

Luckily, the Vancouver-based company says that it’s already working on a resolution.

This post will be updated with more information when it becomes available.