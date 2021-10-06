R. Kelly’s YouTube channels are gone for good

YouTube has removed R. Kelly’s official channels after the artistwas convicted of sex trafficking charges last month.

Follow the trial in which prosecutors accused Kelly of using his celebrity status to attract women and young girls into his circle for sex for a quarter-century, a federal jury convicted him guilty of racketeering and eight counts of sex trafficking.

This has resulted in YouTube deleting two channels associated with him, ‘RKellyTV’ and ‘RKellyVevo.’ Further, Reuters reports that Kelly will be unable to create or own any other YouTube channels in the future.

Kelly faces a required minimum sentence of ten years and a maximum of life in prison, which will be decided upon during his May 4th, 2022 sentencing.

It’s worth noting that the sex offender’s music library will remain available on YouTube Music, and his videos added by other YouTube users will remain accessible.

The ‘MuteRKelly’ movement, which calls for the singer’s songs to be removed from streaming services, has urged other major platforms to follow YouTube’s lead.

Image credit: Chicago Police Department

Source: Reuters