fbpx
Deals

Amazon’s ‘Epic Deals’ sale discounts several TVs, Monitors and more

Samsung 55-inch LS03T The Frame 4K TV, ASUS TUF Gaming Monitor, JBL Flip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker and more are on sale!

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Oct 5, 202110:39 AM EDT
0 comments

Amazon Canada is currently hosting an ‘Epic Deals’ sale with TVs, Monitors and audio accessories and PC accessories on sale.

Check out the deals below:

TVs

Monitors

Audio

PC accessories

Amazon also has a bunch of its Echo and Nest products on sale. Find those here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links. 

Image credit: Samsung

Source: Amazon

Comments