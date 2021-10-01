Here’s what’s coming to BritBox in October 2021

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to BritBox, the companies’ British programming-focused streaming service, in October.

BritBox, which costs $8.99/month (or $89.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor Who, Emmerdale and Five by Five and will add Vera Season 10, The Museum, The Lucan Mystery and more in October.

Check everything coming to the streaming platform next month below:

October 1st

8 Out of 10 Cats: season 2 (BritBox Exclusive)

October 8th

Our Cops in the North: part 2 (BritBox Exclusive)

October 12th

Brideshead Revisited: Remastered in 4K (BritBox Exclusive)

October 15th

House of Cards Trilogy

BritBox is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, Android, Apple TV 4th Gen and more.