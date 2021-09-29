Get one month of free service with Lucky Mobile’s flash sale

Lucky Mobile is currently offering a Flash Sale that gives you one free month of service.

To take advantage of the offer, you need to purchase a SIM card from the provider. While Lucky Mobile SIM cards are available at certain retailers across the country, such as Dollarama and Giant Tiger, you’ll have to purchase one from the carrier’s website for $5 to claim the offer.

If you sign up for the deal, you need to pay for your first month of service, but you’ll get a bill credit for the second month, essentially making one month of service free.

It’s worth noting that the offer ends on October 1st. However, the fine print on the promotion page says you can activate the SIM card by October 29th.

You can learn more about the deal on Lucky Mobile’s website. Check out this coverage map to find out if Lucky Mobile’s service is available in your area.

Image credit: Lucky Mobile

Source: Lucky Mobile