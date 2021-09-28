Sony partners with Snapchat on exclusive ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ lens

Sony has teamed up with Snapchat on an exclusive new lens based on its upcoming Marvel film Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

With the lens, you can call forth either Venom himself or Carnage, the film’s red-and-black symbiote villain, in augmented reality. Snapchat is for free available on Android and iOS.

The lens is dropping now to promote Let There Be Carnage‘s October 1st theatrical release date.

Directed by Andy Serkis, Venom: Let There Be Carnage follows Eddie Brock/Venom (Tom Hardy) as they face off against the deadly Carnage (Woody Harrelson).

Image credit: Sony Pictures