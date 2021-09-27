Here’s what’s leaving Netflix Canada, Crave in October 2021

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix and Crave in October.

It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.

Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later.

If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave and Netflix, check out our respective ‘what’s coming to’ posts.

Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix and Crave in October:

Leaving Netflix

Scandal: Seasons 1-7 (October 4th)

Scary Movie 2 (October 19th)

Scary Movie 3 (October 19th)

Scary Movie 4 (October 19th)

Scary Movie 5 (October 19th)

Argo (October 31st)

Leaving Crave