Pokémon Unite is now available on Android and iOS

Pokémon Unite is now available on iOS and Android, and it’s coming with a new update.

The new update includes:

Full cross-platform play and account linking across mobile devices and Nintendo Switch. Link an account, and play with the same account across both platforms.

New in-game events in which you can get super item enhancers that can upgrade a held item to grade 30. We’ve also made it easier for all Trainers to get item enhancers.

New held items to introduce fresh strategies.

The introduction of Unite squads, allowing Trainers to team up with squadmates.

A second battle pass, which will feature all-new cosmetic items, including new Holowear with special visual effects.

The rollout of some limited Spectator Mode features.

Support for multiple new languages.

The new battle pass has a space theme with the top reward being a new ‘Galatic Ghost 094’ skin for Gengar and a lot more.

It also appears Sylveon and Mamoswine will also be coming with the update.

You can learn more about the update, here.

Source: Pokemon Unite