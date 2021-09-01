Alleged Samsung Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra battery capacities leak online

While Samsung’s upcoming S series smartphones might not arrive until early next year, rumours about the device’s battery capacities have already started leaking.

Coming from the China Compulsory Certification in China, the leaked data lists that the Galaxy S22+ will sport a 4,370mAh battery, which is smaller than the S21+’ 4,500mAh battery. On the other hand, the S22 Ultra will feature a 4,855mAh power source, which is smaller than the 5,000mAh battery on the S21 Ultra. However, it’s likely Samsung will advertise the S22 series’ battery capacities as 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh, respectively.

The report does not include any information regarding the base S22’s battery size.

According to previous leaks, the S22+ will sport a 6.55-inch display and the Ultra will feature a 6.81-inch screen. Further, none of the handsets will feature an under-display camera. The S22 Ultra will reportedly sport a 108-megapixel primary, two 12-megapixel telephoto cameras and 12-megapixel ultrawide shooters. The S21+ is rumoured to feature a 50-megapixel wide, 12-megapixel telephoto and 12-megapixel ultrawide.

These handsets will likely launch in January or February of next year.

Source: MyFixGuide