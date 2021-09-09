Square Enix’s Forspoken set to release in Spring 2022

Square Enix has revealed a new trailer for Forspoken alongside confirmation that the game will release in spring 2022.

The new footage, which was unveiled during PlayStation Showcase 2021, offers more insight into protagonist Frey Holland (Ella Balinska), a young woman who was mysteriously whisked away from New York City to a magical land called Athia.

Alongside a sentient bracelet named ‘Cuff,’ Frey must fight to survive using mystical abilities. In terms of gameplay, the trailer shows Frey using all kinds of magical powers while engaging in a fluid and frenetic looking traversal system.

Check out the trailer below.

Forspoken will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 when it launches. The game is being developed by Luminous Productions, the team behind Final Fantasy XV.

More information on the game can be found in this blog post.