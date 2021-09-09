Insomniac reveals Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, coming to PS5 in 2023

Insomniac Games has officially unveiled Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the PS5 sequel to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man and last year’s Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

In a brief trailer, Peter Parker and Miles Morales’ Spider-Men can be seen fighting a few goons as a Russian narrator speaks about hunting them. Given the accent and what he’s saying, it’s safe to assume that it’s classic Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter.

However, while Kraven isn’t actually seen, the trailer ends with a glimpse at Venom, another iconic Spider-Man villain, following set up in the previous games.

In an official PlayStation Blog post, Insomniac confirmed that Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter will return as Peter and Miles, respectively, while Tony Todd of Candyman fame is voicing Venom.

Further story details weren’t revealed, but Insomniac is promising “a compelling human story, one full of heart and humor that dives deep into the people behind the mask.” Bryan Intihar (creative director) and Ryan Smith (game director) are leading development on the game, as they did with 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to release sometime in 2023.

Update 09/09/2021 at 5:12pm ET — Updated with information from a PlayStation Blog post.