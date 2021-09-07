Get a new phone from The Mobile Shop and earn up to 350,000 PC Optimum Points

The Mobile Shop is running a PC Point promotion where you can get upwards of 300,000 points by purchasing a new phone. The rewards range from 100,000 to 350,000 PC Points and are determined by your carrier choice.

Check out some offers below:

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Bell: $66.50/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points

Telus: $66.46/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points

Rogers: $66.50/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points

Virgin Plus: $796 upfront, $33.33/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points

Koodo: $803 upfront, $33/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points

Freedom Mobile: $49/month, earn 100,000 PC Optimum Points

Fido: $796 upfront, $33.33/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points

Learn more here.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Bell: $60/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points

Telus: $60/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points

Rogers: $60/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points

Virgin Plus: $640 upfront, $33.33/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points

Koodo: $648 upfront, $33/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points

Freedom Mobile: $44/month, earn 100,000 PC Optimum Points

Fido: $640 upfront, $33.33/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points

Learn more here.

Apple iPhone 12

Bell: $32.50/month, earn 300,000 PC Optimum Points

Telus: $32.50/month, earn 300,000 PC Optimum Points

Rogers: $32.50/month, earn 300,000 PC Optimum Points

Virgin Plus: $32.50/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points

Koodo: $32.50/month, earn 200,000 PC Optimum Points

Freedom Mobile: $20/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points

Fido: $32.50/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points

Learn more here.

Apple iPhone 11

Bell: $20.46/month, earn 300,000 PC Optimum Points

Telus: $20/month, earn 300,000 PC Optimum Points

Rogers: $20.46/month, earn 300,000 PC Optimum Points

Virgin Plus: $20/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points

Koodo: $20/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points

Freedom Mobile: $10/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points

Fido: $20.46/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points

Learn more here.

Apple iPhone SE

Bell: $25.63/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points

Telus: $25.63/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points

Rogers: $25.63/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points

Virgin Plus: $25/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points

Koodo: $25/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points

Fido: $25.63/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points

Learn more here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Bell: $30/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points

Telus: $30/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points

Rogers: $30/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points

Virgin Plus: $30/month, earn 300,000 PC Optimum Points

Koodo: $30/month, earn 300,000 PC Optimum Points

Freedom Mobile: $30/month, earn 100,000 PC Optimum Points

Fido: $29.99/month, earn 300,000 PC Optimum Points

Learn more here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Bell: $50/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points

Telus: $50/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points

Rogers: $50/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points

Virgin Plus: $400 upfront, $33.33/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points

Koodo: $408 upfront, $33/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points

Freedom Mobile: $50/month, earn 100,000 PC Optimum Points

Fido: $400 upfront, $33.33/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points

Learn more here.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Bell: $25/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points

Telus: $25/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points

Rogers: $25/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points

Virgin Plus: $25/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points

Koodo: $25/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points

Freedom Mobile: $20/month, earn 200,000 PC Optimum Points

Fido: $25/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points

Learn more here.

The promotion is available on several other phones too. Check out the full list of devices with the PC Points promotion here.

Additionally, you can earn more PC Optimum Points if you activate a new SIM card from The Mobile Shop.

Here are some of the plans that PC Mobile offers:

4GB data for $30/month with unlimited Canada-wide calling

6GB data for $40/month with unlimited Canada-wide calling

9GB data for $50/month with unlimited Canada-wide calling

Simply sign up for a PC Mobile SIM card and activate it here. PC Mobile will send you a text message with a link to a webpage where you can register to get your points when you have successfully paid for your second month of service. Learn more about the promotion here.

Source: The Mobile Shop