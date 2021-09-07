Get a new phone from The Mobile Shop and earn up to 350,000 PC Optimum Points

The Mobile Shop is running a PC Point promotion where you can get upwards of 300,000 points by purchasing a new phone. The rewards range from 100,000 to 350,000 PC Points and are determined by your carrier choice.
Check out some offers below:
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Bell: $66.50/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points
- Telus: $66.46/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
- Rogers: $66.50/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points
- Virgin Plus: $796 upfront, $33.33/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
- Koodo: $803 upfront, $33/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
- Freedom Mobile: $49/month, earn 100,000 PC Optimum Points
- Fido: $796 upfront, $33.33/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
Apple iPhone 12 Pro
- Bell: $60/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points
- Telus: $60/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
- Rogers: $60/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points
- Virgin Plus: $640 upfront, $33.33/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
- Koodo: $648 upfront, $33/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
- Freedom Mobile: $44/month, earn 100,000 PC Optimum Points
- Fido: $640 upfront, $33.33/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
Apple iPhone 12
- Bell: $32.50/month, earn 300,000 PC Optimum Points
- Telus: $32.50/month, earn 300,000 PC Optimum Points
- Rogers: $32.50/month, earn 300,000 PC Optimum Points
- Virgin Plus: $32.50/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
- Koodo: $32.50/month, earn 200,000 PC Optimum Points
- Freedom Mobile: $20/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
- Fido: $32.50/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
Apple iPhone 11
- Bell: $20.46/month, earn 300,000 PC Optimum Points
- Telus: $20/month, earn 300,000 PC Optimum Points
- Rogers: $20.46/month, earn 300,000 PC Optimum Points
- Virgin Plus: $20/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
- Koodo: $20/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
- Freedom Mobile: $10/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
- Fido: $20.46/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
Apple iPhone SE
- Bell: $25.63/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points
- Telus: $25.63/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points
- Rogers: $25.63/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points
- Virgin Plus: $25/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points
- Koodo: $25/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
- Fido: $25.63/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
- Bell: $30/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points
- Telus: $30/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points
- Rogers: $30/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points
- Virgin Plus: $30/month, earn 300,000 PC Optimum Points
- Koodo: $30/month, earn 300,000 PC Optimum Points
- Freedom Mobile: $30/month, earn 100,000 PC Optimum Points
- Fido: $29.99/month, earn 300,000 PC Optimum Points
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- Bell: $50/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
- Telus: $50/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
- Rogers: $50/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
- Virgin Plus: $400 upfront, $33.33/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
- Koodo: $408 upfront, $33/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
- Freedom Mobile: $50/month, earn 100,000 PC Optimum Points
- Fido: $400 upfront, $33.33/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- Bell: $25/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points
- Telus: $25/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points
- Rogers: $25/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points
- Virgin Plus: $25/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points
- Koodo: $25/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points
- Freedom Mobile: $20/month, earn 200,000 PC Optimum Points
- Fido: $25/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points
The promotion is available on several other phones too. Check out the full list of devices with the PC Points promotion here.
Additionally, you can earn more PC Optimum Points if you activate a new SIM card from The Mobile Shop.
Here are some of the plans that PC Mobile offers:
- 4GB data for $30/month with unlimited Canada-wide calling
- 6GB data for $40/month with unlimited Canada-wide calling
- 9GB data for $50/month with unlimited Canada-wide calling
Simply sign up for a PC Mobile SIM card and activate it here. PC Mobile will send you a text message with a link to a webpage where you can register to get your points when you have successfully paid for your second month of service. Learn more about the promotion here.
Source: The Mobile Shop